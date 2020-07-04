‘Mangoes in Lamborghini’ drive by Pakistan Supermarket has proven be a big hit in Dubai. Jhanzeb Yaseen, managing director at Pakistan Super Market Dubai, launched the campaign to spread the message of love among the UAE residents by offering a short joyride in the Dh1.2 million supercar.

“There is no commercial aim behind the campaign. I want to spread the message of happiness and love and the response is overwhelming,” Yaseen told Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

He said mango sales had increased by more than 100 per cent and most of the customers are now registered for ‘Mangoes in Lamborghini’ with a minimum waiting time of one week.

The regular van delivery service is also available but customers are keen on receiving their purchase in the supercar, he added.

“We used to sell up to 40 mango boxes daily before the campaign. Now, we are selling up to 95 boxes of different mango varieties as customers insist special delivery via the supercar, so that their kids can enjoy a ride in it,” he said.

Yasin said hundreds of Dubai residents have availed the offer, and demand is increasing with every passing day as the campaign is equally popular among all communities and nationalities in the emirate.

“I was expecting a good response from Pakistani and Indian community as they love mangoes. But I’m surprised residents from Western countries are also huge fans of Pakistani mango varieties such as ‘langra’, ‘Sindhiri’, ‘Anwar Rattole’ and ‘Chaunsa, among others,” he said.

“The campaign also draws the attention of Filipinos who are ordering Chaunsa,” he added.

To a question about the popularity of drive, Yasin said he is now delivering 12 orders thrice a week through Lamborghini compared to few orders once in a week.

“The campaign has gained momentum since the Lambo mango delivery videos have gone viral on social media. Now I’m planning to extend the service to five days a week to cater to more buyers and clear the backlog,” he said.

Pakistan is home to about 250 varieties of mangoes and is the fifth largest producer of the fruit in the world after India, China, Thailand and Indonesia. The sought-after fruit production in Pakistan has been impacted this year due to locust attacks and inclement weather, however prices in the UAE market are still affordable.

“We have a large number of repeat-customers under the campaign as kids love to enjoy the supercar ride. Some customers order up to eight mango boxes of different varieties, although the minimum order requirement is only Dh100,” Yasin said.

To a question about how he got the idea to launch ‘Mangoes in Lamborghini’, the owner of Pakistan Supermarket said the airlines used passenger seats for perishable goods instead of cargo haul of aircraft due to suspension of regular flights in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

“I conceived the idea to give special treatment to customers by delivering ‘king of fruits’ through the supercar at their doorsteps. The campaign’s success is beyond my imagination and I will continue to spread love and smile on people’s faces,” the managing director concluded.