Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has written another letter to the UN Secretary General and the President of the UN Security Council to draw their attention towards the ‘situation of Kashmir’.

In the letter to the UN Secretary General and the President of the Security Council, Qureshi has urged them to reject India’s decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

Qureshi has reiterated the need of strengthening the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement.

Pakistan rejects India’s decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, Qureshi has stated in the sixth letter sent to the UN officials.

Qureshi said that the bifurcation is against the resolutions of the UN Security Council and violates international laws.

In the letter, Qureshi also talked about human rights ‘violations’ in Kashmir.

The Foreign Office said that at Pakistan’s request was sent to the UN membership as an official document of the Security Council October 31.

The Foreign Minister, in the letter, said that the strengthening of UNMOGIP would not only be an important confidence-building measure, but this will provide timely information (on the situation of Kashmir) in order to avert escalations.

(IANS)