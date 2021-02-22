Mumbai: The trend #PAWRIHORIHAI has bowled over everyone on social media. Millions of people from India and Pakistan are replicating it in their own style.

Like many celebrities, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan could not stop herself from joining the ‘Pawri’ trend. The actress has recreated the video with her friends in a very funny style and it has gone viral.

Mahira shared a video on Instagram in which she is dancing with her friends. Along with the video, the ‘Raees’ actress wrote, “Myyyy new jam 🙌🏼

You’re suppaaa my love ♥️ @dananeerr may your future be bright bright. Shine on! Ameen.

Pajaaamaaaa pawrty featuring –

@momal15 @theycallmebebo__ @seherhafeez 🙋🏻‍♀️

🔈 @yashrajmukhate”

The original creator of ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ is Dananeer Mobeen. She is a Pakistani. The reason for the song getting such traction is the girl’s accent and Mukhate’s musical spin to it. She says: “Yeh humaari car hai, yeh hum hai, aur yeh humaari ‘Paw-rii’ ho rahi hai.”

Hindi film actor Siddhant Chaturvedi could not stop himself from using the Paw-rii reference. He captioned his picture: “Party bolke#Pawri mein le aya. #PawriHoRaiHai.” Currently this viral meme song has 5.3 million views on Instagram.

Thursday, Shahid Kapoor posted a video along with directors Raj and Dk, doing their own version of the “Pawri mash-up”.

Apart from them many stars from the same fraternity joined the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend. These include Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda.