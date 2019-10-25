Popular Pakistani TikTok sensation Hareem Shah’s latest creation has gone viral on social media but not long before stirring controversy.

Her latest video features her roaming around Pakistan’s high-security Ministry of Foreign Office. Hareem was also seen sitting down in the chair of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Hareem Shah the tiktoker is in PM Office, how did that happen? pic.twitter.com/OCLFrk1aiL — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) October 22, 2019

The video also featured Hindi and Punjabi songs. After the video went viral, Pakistani authorities have stated that they have begun an investigation into the matter.

“Yes, I got into office after seeking permission. If it was against rules and regulations they should not have allowed me to make a video. I also went to the National Assembly, I got a pass, got my entry there properly. No security has ever stopped me, I’ve never had any obstacle. No one has helped me, I got in on my own,” Hareem said to the media.

Hareem is no stranger to meeting high ranking Pakistani politicians and influential figures. In the past, she has posted videos with a number of politicians including Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan.

PNN