Kabul: Several world leaders and the global community condemned the Pakistani military airstrikes carried out in Afghanistan’s provinces of Paktia, Paktika, and Kunar, killing and injuring several civilians, including women and children.

The remarks came after Taliban Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat Monday confirmed that airstrikes carried out on the night of June 28 in the Afghan provinces by Pakistani military resulted in the death of 36 civilians and injuries to 163 others as well as the complete destruction of three residential houses.

Expressing grave concern over the latest violence between Afghanistan and Pakistan that resulted in civilian casualties, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his call on the parties to resolve their differences through diplomacy. We continue to call on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and continue to stress that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times,” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, during a press briefing.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed that dozens of civilians, including women and children, were killed and injured during the Pakistani airstrikes in three Afghan provinces.

“UNAMA reiterates its call for respect for the international humanitarian law principles of precaution, distinction and proportionality to protect civilians from harm. We offer our condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery for the injured,” the UN mission said in a statement.

Following the attack, the European Union (EU) called for immediate de-escalation and restraint, stressing the need to protect civilians and ensure adherence to international humanitarian law.

Taking to his social media platform X, Anouar El Anouni, the European Union’s spokesman for foreign affairs, said, “The EU calls for full protection of civilians after airstrikes in Kunar, Paktia and Paktika resulted in civilian casualties. International humanitarian law must be respected at all times. We call for immediate de-escalation and restraint.”

Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, voiced concerns over the civilian casualties, including women and children, during Pakistani airstrikes in Afghan provinces, while calling for restraint and civilian protection

“Disturbed by civcas, incl. women & children, in Pakistan’s airstrikes in Paktia, Paktika & Kunar provinces, Afghanistan. Condolences to those affected. Pakistan’s security concerns must be addressed in accordance with int. law. I urge restraint, civilian protection &accountability,” he posted on X.

Condemning the attacks, Richard Lindsay, the United Kingdom’s special envoy to Afghanistan, took to X and posted: “Deeply concerned by the ongoing violence in Afghanistan and Pakistan and the continued, tragic loss of life. We condemn all forms of terrorism. We urge adherence to international humanitarian law and protection of civilians and reiterate calls to de-escalate.”

Earlier Monday, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul and conveyed its strong and unequivocal protest regarding the violation of Afghanistan’s airspace and the aerial bombardment of civilian homes in Kunar, Paktia, and Paktika provinces.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan deems these attacks a flagrant violation of international law, humanitarian law, and the sovereign integrity of states and condemns them in the strongest possible terms. This is not the first instance in which Pakistan’s military regime has, in the absence of any credible evidence or substantiation, attributed security incidents, explosions, and attacks occurring hundreds of kilometres away from the Durand Line in various cities and other impregnable areas of Pakistan,” read a statement issued by the Ministry.

“Rather, over the past several years, it has sought to obscure its own security and political failures by advancing unfounded allegations against Afghanistan and attempting to externalise its challenges. It has repeatedly pursued the failed policy of addressing these issues through the use of force and military aggression,” it added.