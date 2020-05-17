Islamabad: Pakistan’s first Sikh female journalist, Manmeet Kaur, has been nominated for a prestigious award in the UK, the media reported.

Manmeet Kaur, 25, has been selected as one of the 100 most influential Sikh personalities under 30 years of age around the world by the UK based ‘The Sikh Group’, The Express Tribune reported on Saturday.

The Sikh Group is a global organisation which awards people belonging to the community from different parts of the world who serve the people in different ways.

Manmeet, who is a resident of Peshawar and also a social activist, had also received awards at the local level for highlighting issues faced by minorities and women.

She will receive her award next year at a ceremony in Britain.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, she expressed happiness that her name was included in the category of influential Sikh personalities around the world.

“Those who work hard will reap the rewards and it is a great honour for my family to visit the UK and represent Pakistan,” she added.

Recognition is given to the special contributions made by Sikhs in the fields of business, sport, charity, media, entertainment, education, selfless voluntary service, lifetime achievement and the special recognition award, which is given to someone from another faith promoting multiculturalism.

IANS