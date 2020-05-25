Boinda: The traditional ‘pala’ artistes residing in Athmallik sub-division in Angul district have been rendered jobless since the imposition of the lockdown March 25. The pandemic coronavirus has affected their livelihood and they are facing tremendous hardships.

‘Pala’ is one of the ancient art forms of Odisha. A ‘pala’ team comprises four to five members. The team head is titled ‘Gayak’ (lead singer). He narrates stories most of which are usually based on mythology. One of the other members is called ‘Bayak’ (musician). He plays the ‘mridangam’ (a musical instrument). The rest are known as ‘Palias’ who assist the ‘Gayak.

Despite modernisation, ‘palas’ have their own set of loyalists. ‘Palas’ are night-long episodes. Sometimes they are so riveting that the spectators remain rooted to their seats. Also when there is a contest between two teams (called Badi Pala), the crowds swell in numbers.

A team usually charges Rs 4, 000 to 5, 000 per night. In case they have to perform ‘shola pala’, they charge more.

There are 52 pala groups in Kishorenagar of Athmalik sub-division. Since the beginning of lockdown they have not received any calls to perform. They are now hoping that with the ease in restricts they will once more be able to earn a living.

According to Srikant Mahara, president, ‘Maa Maheswari Pala Parishad Sangha’, ‘pala’ artistes perform all through the year except during the monsoons. They are called to showcase their skills all across Odisha.

The ‘pala’ artistes depend on their shows for their livelihood. They have been doing so through generations as most of them do not know any other trade to indulge in. In the present circumstances, the artistes and their families are facing acute hardships informed Mahara. Secretary of the body, Jagatmohan Mishra said a large number of artistes have started working as daily wagers to make ends meet. But even then work has not been forthcoming.

Narrating their problems, artistes including Binod Kalia and Shambhunath Mohanty requested state the government to provide them with some financial assistance. They said that without government support they will not be able to survive.

PNN