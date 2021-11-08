Bhubaneswar: Comprehensive ward-wise list of voters for the upcoming panchayat polls will be published by December 14, Odisha State Election Commissioner (SEC) Aditya Prasad Padhi informed Monday.

Briefing mediapersons at a presser held here, Padhi said, “As the present tenure of three-tier Panchayati Raj bodies in the state will expire by March 2022, the Commission has decided to hold elections for new representatives to the posts before current tenure ends.”

“Those who have attained the age of 18 as of November 1, 2021, will be treated as eligible voters. Hence, they can apply to be included in the fresh electoral rolls. Necessarily, the voters’ list will be put up for revision following correction of errors, if any, in all districts across the state except Balasore,” the Commissioner further said.

Primary voters’ list of the panchayats will be published November 16. Interested voters may submit their forms for necessary corrections at Electoral Registrar Office on or before November 23. The authorities concerned will accordingly make corrections and dispose the cases between November 24 and 26.

“Those still found dissatisfied over the drafted list may again submit their applications before respective Block Development Officer (BDO) between November 29 and 30. The BDO concerned will address the complaints and take necessary steps before December 2, 2021. The final list of voters will be prepared by December 6 will be published by December 14 after the Chief Election Commissioner approves it,” Padhi stated.

Initially, the comprehensive voters’ list will be prepared for 29 districts excluding Balasore, owing to delay in the reservation and delimitation processes as the state government is likely to accord NAC status to Remuna in days ahead, the Commissioner Padhi clarified.

PNN