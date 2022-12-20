Udayagiri: The vice-chairman of G Udayagiri panchayat samiti found himself on the wrong side of the law after a woman accused him of rape and mental torture, police said Monday. The accused identified as N Luk, has been detained by the police who are probing the incident. The victim has filed her complaint at the Tikabali police station.

A case (No 108/22) under Sections-376, 417(2) (N) of ST Atrocity Act has been registered in this connection, SDPO D Tirupati Rao Pattnaik informed Monday. He added that police are looking into all the angles due to which the victim filed the complaint. The SDPO informed that the police are waiting for the medical report of the victim.