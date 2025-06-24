Just hours after Panchayat Season 4 premiered on Prime Video June 24, piracy links flooded the internet, raising alarms over cyber threats and content theft.

The new season brings back fan favorites like Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav. Set in Phulera, the story intensifies as panchayat elections heat up, with Pradhan Ji and Bhushan’s camps at odds and Abhishek caught in the middle.

Alongside the usual torrent sites, a new wave of piracy surfaced through cloud-based links that were widely shared on social media.

Here’s why you must avoid these links:

They’re illegal.

They often carry malware, spyware, and ransomware.

Poor quality pirated versions ruin the viewing experience.

More importantly, piracy hurts everyone behind the scenes — from writers to technicians. Watching the show on Prime Video is the best way to support their work.

OrissaPOST strongly condemns piracy and urges viewers to enjoy Panchayat the right way — legally and safely.

PNN