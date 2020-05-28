Abiding by social distancing norms, people buy vegetables from a vendor in Sambalpur
Yes, hens too sing
Did you know that hens sing when they are happy? In the entire lockdown period, when I was completely alone...Read more
The locust swarms flying into India have already wreaked havoc on agriculture in many northern and western states. First affected...Read more
The COVID-19 scenario, rather than improving, is turning worse for India. With two months of lockdown, the nation is faced...Read more
India is as good as losing what was once its closest ally in the region, Nepal. The process of distancing...Read more