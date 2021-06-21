Bhubaneswar: A bleak future stares at those work in Odia music industry with the theatres and auditoriums remaining shut for nearly two years. Deaths of eminent musicians like Amarendra Mohanty, Santiraj Khosla and Tapu Mishra due to Covid-19 has only worsened the situation.

In such difficult times, when many performers are struggling to make ends meet, the celebration of World Music Today is the last thing that comes to mind, said eminent music director Prem Anand.

Popular singer Swayam Pravash Padhi said, “The pandemic has hit the music industry badly as all the live performances are on hold now. Recording of songs has also been stopped at studios as movies are no longer getting release dates. The online performance doesn’t strike the right cord with the music lovers. It is really tough for all of us to eke out a living.”

Singer Antara Chakraborty said, “The situation is getting from bad to worse. While people of other professions manage to save their jobs by working from home, this system doesn’t work in the music sector. It is becoming difficult to sustain as there are restrictions in place for live performances and recording of songs.”

Singer Susmita Das was of the view that though the country is going through a difficult phase, people connected with the entertainment industry should come forward to create awareness on the pandemic. This is the only way to keep others safe and survive, added Das.

Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi(OSNA) President Aruna Mohanty said that OSNA is organising virtual musical performances to help out the artistes. The government is providing pension and financial assistance to the needy under Mukhyamantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana, added the danseuse.

Arindam Ganguly, OP