Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the inauguration of the Shree Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project in Puri January 17, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s close aide VK Pandian Saturday reviewed the progress of pilgrim’s holding area, queue management and traffic control in the holy town.

Pandian the chairman of 5T (Transformational Initiatives) and ‘Nabin’ (new) Odisha, visited the ongoing project and facilities being created near the 12th-century shrine.

During his visit, he inspected the progress on landscaping works, mutt (monastery) restoration, queue management system, two-wheeler parking areas, garbage chutes and façade painting and emphasized on timely completion, a release issued by the CMO said.

Pandian also inspected ‘Shree Danda’, ‘Shree Jagannath Ballav Vihar’ and ‘Shree Setu’. He discussed with the Puri Collector, SP, managing director of Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC), regarding the progress of the project with focus on parking and security measures.

Congress workers opposed the visit of Pandian to Puri and showed black flags to him Saturday.

The protest happened when Pandian arrived in front of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) office at Puri.

PTI