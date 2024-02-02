Bhubaneswar: While visiting the Gajapati and Dhenkanal districts to review the progress of various development projects, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian interacted with students during Nua-O programme and encouraged them to work hard to achieve their dreams. Pandian attended Maha Guru Abhisheka ceremony at Padmasambhava Monastery in Jiranga and offered his prayers. There he interacted with priests and devotees while also reviewing the progress of development works being undertaken at the monastery for Rs 2.68 crore, which was sanctioned after his earlier visit May last year. He reviewed the progress of various projects along with the district Collector and other senior officials and directed the officials to ensure project completion within the determined timeframe.

Later, Pandian participated in the Nua-O programme where he interacted with college students from across Dhenkanal. He encouraged the students to take benefit of the platform provided by Nua-O to showcase their talent and strive to achieve overall personality development in addition to academic achievements. The 5T Chairman urged the students to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life. He motivated them to aim high in life while narrating the achievements of some prominent personalities of the district.

In his address, he mentioned Pradeep Kumar Jena, presently serving as the Chief Secretary, Anoop Kumar Sahoo, IPS – IG of Police, late Justice Gati Krushna Mishra, Ex- Chief Justice in Orissa High Court, notable writer and researcher Antaryami Mishra and famous mountaineer late Kalpana Das. 5T Chairman said that so many such role models have emerged from Dhenkanal who have all been students of government colleges and schools. “They have achieved success because of hard work and determination,” he said while motivating students to believe in their goals and work hard. Pandian also reviewed some of the major irrigation and infrastructure projects being implemented in the district. Many of these projects were taken up after the 5T Chairman’s previous visit to the district last year.