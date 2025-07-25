Erasama: Siali Beach, one of Jagatsinghpur district’s major tourist destinations, has been severely battered by high tidal waves, triggering panic among residents of at least 25 coastal villages. The powerful tidal surge struck late Tuesday night ahead of the new moon as waves breached the coastline and submerged large parts of the Siali beach area in Padmapur panchayat of Erasama block. Meanwhile, the tidal waves crossed the jungle, high coastal embankment, the OTDC building and reached near Ramtara village Thursday, which is the new moon day. While it came nearly 50 metre inland Wednesday, the tidal waves crossed around 20 metre into the beach, Thursday.

Water now seamlessly spans from the sea to the once-elevated coastal forest, raising fears of further erosion. Residents of 25 villages in Gadharishpur, Padmapur, Ambiki, Siali, Shankha, Nolia Sahi, Kalabedi and Ramtara panchayats are on high alert, with apprehension of further incursion by the sea and threat to their survival. Panic has gripped the villagers as they are fearful of an increasingly violent sea in coming days, which might wipe out the villages. According to the locals, the sea was around 50 metres away from the beach in 2005. However, the rising sea level has gradually brought the waters closer to the landmass. Siali Beach has grown in popularity, and tourists enjoy bathing here as it is known for its shallow shores, much like Puri Beach.

Moreover, owing to safety and scenic views, the beach attracts tourists in large numbers. Recognising its tourism potential, former minister late Damodar Rout, along with MLA Prashant Kumar Muduli and former BDO Muralidhar Swain, had initiated beautification projects. These included a sea-view tower, a tourist complex, a vehicle park and other infrastructure. They also started organising a beach festival (Belabhumi Mahotsav) every year. The beach drew visitors from far and wide and was included in Odisha’s official tourism map in 2014, bringing a wave of optimism to the local community. However, no substantial long-term intervention has followed from the state government. As sea levels continue to rise unexpectedly, the erosion has reached alarming levels. The foundation of the view tower has weakened due to sand erosion, eventually forcing the administration to demolish it over safety concerns. Coastal protection measures such as casuarina plantations, wire mesh barricades, and stone barriers have all been swallowed by the advancing sea. This is not the first such incident.

A high tide in early June also triggered panic, and a youth died June 15 while bathing in the sea during the Raja festival. Sukanta Samanta, a member of voluntary outfit Dolagobindajew Youth Association, criticised the inaction, “The Sagarmala project remains limited to paperwork. The sea’s relentless advance now threatens the very survival of Erasama’s coastal stretch.” Officials have yet to announce any concrete steps to safeguard the beach or resettle vulnerable populations.