Erasama: High tidal waves breached the shoreline near Siali beach under the Erasama block of Jagatsinghpur district late Friday night, flooding parts of the coastal village and leaving residents and tourists panicked.

Sea water surged inland from the site of the Siali beach festival stage up to a vehicle parking zone, submerging temporary stalls, roadside eateries, and parts of the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) guest house.

The tidal intrusion intensified Saturday morning, pushing past the beach area into temporary shops and lodging facilities. OTDC’s guesthouse boundary wall was also impacted.

The intrusion has sparked fear among locals from nearby villages such as Siali, Kalabedi, Ramtara, Shankha, and Noliasahi under the Padmapur panchayat.

Residents of other coastal panchayats like Gadabishunipur, Gadaharishpur, and Ambiki also expressed concern about the sea’s sudden, unpredictable behaviour. Notably, a low-pressure system has caused incessant rainfall across the region since May 22, likely triggering unrest in the sea.

Siali beach, a shallow coastal stretch known for its natural beauty, was added to the state tourism map in 2014. It draws tourists throughout the year from across Odisha and beyond. In response, OTDC constructed a tourist guesthouse near the beach.

However, locals lament that no permanent coastal protection measure has been implemented to safeguard the area from high tides or seawater intrusion.

Temporary barriers made up of wooden poles and fishing nets had previously been installed as a stop-gap measure, but these were eventually swept away by strong tides.

A watchtower that had become structurally unsafe due to tidal erosion was also dismantled by the administration last year.

Additionally, the main stage of the Siali beach festival was reportedly swallowed by the sea during the latest tide.

Despite repeated demands from local stakeholders for effective coastal protection, residents allege that no tangible progress has been made.

The proposed stone embankment under the Sagarmala project remains on paper, Pranata Giri, a resident of Padmapur panchayat, said, expressing his frustration over the inaction.

When contacted, Erasama Block Development Officer (BDO) Dasharatha Jena stated that the matter has been discussed with the District Collector and promised that necessary steps will be taken soon.

Local Sarpanch Pratibharani Patra noted that a natural sand dune once acted as a buffer, shielding the coastline. However, it has since eroded, allowing even moderate tides to breach the shore.

She urged the government to provide a permanent solution to ensure the region’s safety.

PNN