Bhadrak: Following the 21-day lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, massive crowds were witnessed at grocery stores and vegetable markets Wednesday between 7am to 9am to buy essential commodities in the district.

People were seen in panic buying mood, purchasing whatever they could — starting from vegetables to groceries.

Though police deployment was seen throughout the city, people were seen in mad rush to get their basic requirements.

It is worth mentioning that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged the people to support the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the spread of deadly coronavirus.

PNN