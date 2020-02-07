Muniguda: Panic gripped residents of Muniguda police limits in Rayagada district Friday after an anti-Maoist poster was spotted at a tourist’s guest house at the Bursikhamba village Chhak.

The posters were put up by the ‘Dangaria Kandha Bikash Mancha’. The outfit has urged the red rebels to stop duping the poor tribals in the name of Niyamgiri Suraksha Samiti and collecting money from them.

The outfit also condemned the Maoists for preventing development work in the area and criticized red rebels for issuing death threats to locals and for torching vehicles and other equipment that are being used for developmental work.

Fear has struck the locals once the posters surfaced. They believe that the Maoists now will engage in acts of violence and in the process the tribal people in the area will suffer.

PNN