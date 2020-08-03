Rourkela: After an employee tested positive for COVID-19 in Panposh Sub-Collector at Rourkela in Sundargarh district, the District Administration has shut the office for two days.

The office will be shut for Monday and Tuesday.

The fire brigade team has started sanitization drive at the office premises. Movement of public and office staff to the office have been banned.

Sanitisation drive has also been started at the Tehsildar office as the employee who tested positive for the virus had visited the office for official work.

The employees who had come in contact with the COVID-19 positive employees have been directed to observe 14-day home quarantine. The health department staff will collect their swab samples during their home quarantine period.

In a move to increase the number of COVID-19 testing in Odisha, the state government Saturday (August 2) issued guidelines for all private hospitals, nursing homes and laboratories, directing them to start testing using Rapid Antigen and RT PCR method. Following this the Sundargarh district administration has also started the same.

Notably, total 1511 people in Sundargarh district tested positive for COVID-19, while 10 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the disease.

PNN