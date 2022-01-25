Keonjhar: A woman aspiring to contest panchayat polls for sarpanch could not file her nomination due to stiff opposition allegedly by supporters of the ruling party in Badakalimati panchayat under Bamebari police limits in Keonjhar. The woman, Gori Nayak, filed a police complaint in this regard.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under various sections of IPC and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act-1989.

In the complaint Nayak alleged that she along with her supporters had come to Badakalimati panchayat to file her nomination at 11am January 21. However, some supporters of Champua MLA Minakshi Mohanta threatened her with weapons and did not allow her to enter the panchayat office. They also snatched away nomination papers from her and hurled abuses at her following which she along with her supporters had to return with utter disappointment.

IIC AM Tudu said that a case has been registered while investigation was handed over to the deputy superintendent of police (DSP).