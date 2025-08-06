Bhubaneswar: Paradip Port, Odisha’s lone major port, has bagged the prestigious “Major Port of the Year – Non-Containerised Cargo” award at the 15th All India Maritime and Logistics Awards (MALA) 2025.

The high-profile ceremony, organised by Exim India, was held in Mumbai August 1 to celebrate excellence and innovation across the Indian maritime and logistics sector, port officials said.

The award recognises Paradip Port’s exceptional performance and outstanding contribution in handling non-containerised cargo, showcasing its operational efficiency and strategic importance in the country’s maritime trade.

G Edison, Traffic Manager, Paradip Port Authority (PPA), accepted the award on behalf of the port.

Congratulating the entire team, PL Haranadh, Chairman, PPA, stated, “This notable achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaborative spirit of Team PPA. We are honoured to be recognised by our industry peers and remain committed to continuously improving our services to support India’s growing economy.”

This accolade underscores Paradip Port’s strategic initiatives and robust infrastructure, which have contributed to its success in managing a high volume of diverse non-containerised cargo, including dry bulk and liquid bulk.

