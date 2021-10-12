Bhubaneswar: Bringing glory to the state, Parasar Mohanty became the first Odia academic to receive the prestigious Indian National Academy of Sciences Teachers Award (INSA)-2021.

Mohanty currently works as a professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He has a proven track record in both research and teaching.

While a large number of his students have earned PhDs and are teaching in major institutions under his supervision, Mohanty says that he was particularly inspired by his teacher Swadhin Patnaik.

Notably, INSA is working towards the quality assessment of teaching by recognising the quality of teachers in Indian colleges, universities and various educational institutions.

The Academy recognises the outstanding work of teachers who have inspired and encouraged their students to pursue careers in science and technology. Each year, 15 awards are given away in categories such as medical, engineering, science and technology.