Khunta: Parents of a doctor had to resort to a sit-in protest to get their son’s withheld salary at Dukura Community Health Centre (CHC) under Khunta block in Mayurbhanj district Monday afternoon.

Dr Sankalpa Kumar Parida is posted at Dukura CHC. Alleging that their son has been harassed intentionally and his salary has been withheld, his parents Monday afternoon lodged a written complaint with the Khunta police and then launched a sit-in at the CHC.

On the other hand, medical officer Dasmat Marndi refuted the allegation of harassment meted out to Dr Parida and at the same time lodged a complaint with the police accusing Dr Parida of throwing away files and other documents and hurling cast slurs at staff January 1.

However, the parents called off their protest after they were promised that the salary would be released by Tuesday.

PNN