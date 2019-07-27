Angul: A day after a special POCSO court here awarded capital punishment to Anam Dehury for raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl child, the parents of the minor Saturday demanded same exemplary punishment for each case of rape to install the fear of law among criminals.

“He killed my daughter. But the court’s verdict would go a long way in saving innocent lives. Such exemplary judgments will be able to curb rising cases of minors being sexually assaulted and sometimes murdered. Capital punishment should be awarded to all the rapists,” said the girl’s father. Her mother nodded in agreement.

The father added that the soul of his daughter will find peace only after the convict is hanged to death.

Apart from the parents, the judgment has been welcomed by people from different sections of the society.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. At a time when people’s faith on the judiciary is on the wane, the Angul court’s judgment has only bolstered public confidence in the system. It has once again been proven that the courts are always with the people,” a local said.

Denizens also heaped praise on local cops for speedy investigation. If the police keep on showing such alacrity, it will help them get close to the public, another man maintained.

It may be mentioned here that this is the first capital punishment under POCSO act in the state.

