Nayagarh: As the SIT had indicated Monday that the pond where the skeletal remains of minor girl Pari were found would be dried up for evidence collection, the work on pumping out water from the pond was started Tuesday.

The said pond is located behind the deceased minor girl’s house at Jadupur village under Sadar police limits. The five-year-old girl went missing June 14. Her skeletal remains were recovered from a spot near the pond, 50 metres away from the place where she went missing June 23.

Meanwhile, the SIT, which is investigating the much talked about case, arrested one of the same village, claiming him to be the prime accused in the case.

A team from Sadar police station had visited the pond and then it was learnt that the pond would be dried up for evidence collection. But there was no concrete information as to when the work would be started.

Notably, the SIT had produced the accused in the POCSO court Monday and is taking the accused on three-day remand from December 22.

PNN