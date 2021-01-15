Cuttack: The much-talked-about Nayagarh Pari rape and murder case which has been witnessing many twists and turns with the progress of the SIT’s investigation took a new twist Friday.

In reply to a query on court-monitored inquiry into the case by RTI activist Hemant Panda, the Orissa High Court has clarified that the state government wrote a letter to the Court seeking a court-monitored investigation.

Various reports earlier suggested that senior IPS officer and special secretary, Home, Santosh Bala had written to the Registrar General of the High Court November 28 informing that the state government has proposed to constitute the SIT to be monitored by the High Court.

While briefing the journalists here Friday, Panda said he had sought information through RTI from the High Court regarding the state government’s letter for court-monitored SIT probe into Pari death case and the follow-up action. He had also sought information regarding the case monitored by the court.

The Additional Deputy Registrar of the Court B Das, in a letter January 6, has made it clear that “No letter of request has been received from the state government as on date regarding the appointment of the Honourable sitting Judge of this court to monitor the SIT probe into the murder of the minor girl, namely Pari of Nayagarh district. Since no such letter is received, the question of action does not arise.”

It may be mentioned here that a five-year-old girl named Pari from Jadupur village in Nayagarh district went missing June 14 and her body was found June 23. The case attracted state-wide attention November 24 when the parents of the deceased girl attempted immolation in front of the Orissa Legislative Assembly while the winter session was underway.

Three days later, i.e. November 27, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the session had ordered the SIT probe in the Pari murder case. The state government accordingly had formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) with senior IPS officer and then-IG of police Arun Bothra being the head.

The victim’s mother Soudamini Sahu has been dissatisfied with the SIT’s investigation. She has been demanding a CBI inquiry. In this regard, she had also filed a petition before the Supreme Court.

Hearing the petition, a three-judge bench of the Apex court comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari January 13 issued notices to the CBI and the state government, seeking their responses within four weeks.

