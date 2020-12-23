Cuttack: In a recent development, social outfit Bharatiya Bikash Parishad filed a petition Wednesday in the Orissa High Court. The plea requested the court to direct the Odisha government to conduct polygraph tests of special investigation team (SIT) chief Arun Bothra and doctors who conducted the post-mortem of the five-year-old deceased Pari. The minor was allegedly murdered at Jadupur village in Nayagarh district July 14. The petitioner, Surendra Panigrahi prayed for a proper investigation by CBI into the much-debated murder case.

Lie-detection tests must be conducted on the doctors who initially found no signs of rape on the minor girl during post-mortem. Later on it has been established that Pari was sexually assaulted, Panigrahi said in his plea.

“SIT chief Arun Bothra should also undergo polygraph test in order to ascertain whether some evidences are being concealed or there are loopholes in his version. Doctors should also undergo polygraph tests so that it is proven correctly proper examinations have been carried out during the post-mortem,” Panigrahi said in his plea.

“The SIT chief has not said why the body of the minor girl was not found within 10 days since she had gone missing. This happened even in spite of local police personnel and dog squad had been pressed into service,” Panigrahi further said in his plea.

PNN