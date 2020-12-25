Nayagarh: Arun Bothra, Head, SIT probing the Pari murder case, Thursday revealed that prime accused Saroj Sethy’s family was aware of the crime.

However, it is being ascertained by the investigators as to when his family came to know about his act, said Bothra. The IPS officer was today present in the village where the crime scene was reconstructed in the presence of the accused.

Clearing the air over the alleged missing of bones of the girl’s recovered body, Bothra said some bones were given to the doctors for the DNA test to ascertain the identity of the decomposed body. The bones have been preserved, he said.

Meanwhile, the SIT has decided to seek no further remand of the prime accused, informed SIT chief Arun Bothra Thursday afternoon.

The ‘gamchha’ (towel) recovered from the house of the accused will be sent to Bhubaneswar for forensic examination, said Bothra addressing media persons here during his visit to Jadupur village on the last day of remand of the prime accused Saroj Sethi.

The prime accused had confessed during previous interrogation that when the minor girl started bleeding from her nose during the strangulation, he used the towel to wipe the blood. The towel was recovered from his house and traces of blood were found on it during preliminary examination, stated Bothra.

Saroj is the prime accused and it is yet to be confirmed if anyone else helped him during disposal of the minor girl’s body. While it has been clear that the family was aware of the crime, it is yet to be ascertained as to when they came to know about the incident, Bothra added.

In another interesting revelation, the SIT chief said that before the commencement of the probe by the team, Saroj had collected information about him like his IPS career and background through Google search.

The accused was also observing the activities of the investigators in the village from the roof of his house and keeping himself updated about the progress in the case by watching news on TV, said Bothra.

PNN