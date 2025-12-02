Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida Monday inaugurated KALIKA, a crèche facility at Kharavela Bhavan designed to provide safe, nurturing daycare support for the children of working mothers and staff.

The initiative aims to strengthen work–life balance in government offices and marks a step forward in building inclusive, empathetic workplace support systems.

With colourful activity areas, trained caregivers and a child-friendly environment focused on learning, play and well-being, KALIKA aims to help children blossom while enabling parents, especially mothers, to focus on their work without stress.

Speaking on the occasion, DC-cum-ACS Anu Garg said, “KALIKA is an important step toward building a workplace where motherhood and professional responsibilities go hand in hand.

When employees feel supported, both productivity and dignity grow.”

Housing & Urban Development department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee added, “A child-friendly space like KALIKA sends a clear message that care is integral to our work culture.

This facility will ease the lives of working mothers and help create an environment where children can grow with love, learning and security.”

The inaugural event also saw the participation of senior officials and staff of the Housing & Urban Development department, underscoring a shared commitment to enhancing employee welfare and child-centred facilities.

The administrative officer and the crèche caretaker were also present.

KALIKA stands as a milestone in Odisha’s vision of a modern workplace, one that is conducive to productivity, rooted in compassion, and nurturing the future through every child it shelters.