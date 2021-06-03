Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra seems to be giving a lot of attention to physical fitness lately. On Wednesday, the actress uploaded an Instagram video from the gym to give fans a glimpse of her workout regime, as she lifts weights.

“Heavylifting for now. Cardio can weight. #workingonmyform,” she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

The actress, who will soon be seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, had earlier said that she has started picking up projects that are strong content-wise in a wholesome manner.

“I have gravitated towards projects that have strong content because I realised that everyone around me, including me, was only watching films or shows that are landmark. So, why should anyone else see anything average,” she had said.