Mumbai: On Sania Mirza’s birthday, actress Parineeti Chopra penned a playful yet heartfelt message for the tennis star.

In her sweet pot, the Ishaqzaade actress asked her, “Why are you the world’s best?” Saturday, Parineeti took to her Instagram stories to shower birthday love on the tennis player. Sharing their adorable photo, the actress wrote, “Happpyyy bday Aguu! Whyyy are you world best? Please reply once mam,” followed by a red heart emoji.

In the picture, Sania is seen lovingly holding Parineeti, her arms wrapped around her. Parineeti is seated, leaning back into Sania as she embraces her from behind. The photo speaks volumes about the deep bond they share.

and Sania Mirza have shared a warm and enduring friendship for many years. The two are known for their strong connection, standing by each other through personal and professional highs and lows. Whether attending important events, celebrating milestones, or enjoying vacations and gatherings together, their bond has only grown stronger over time.

Interestingly, Parineeti had even once expressed her wish to play Sania on screen, saying she would love to portray the tennis star if a biopic on her life were ever made. During the launch of Sania Mirza’s autobiography “Ace Against Odds,” the actress shared how special their bond isand even mentioned that she would love to portray Sania if a biopic on the tennis star were ever made.

Parineeti Chopra told media, “She doesn’t know she’s a star! I think the best part of our friendship is that we do not see each other in terms of our professional success but as individuals who have a lot in common. Both of us belong to humble homes and opted for professional choices very unconventional for girls. It is hard to establish oneself and then achieve what we have.”

IANS