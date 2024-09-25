Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha have celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Maldives, and shared heartfelt glimpses of their special day.

The couple showered love on each other, capturing the essence of their relationship in picturesque moments that reflect their joy and togetherness.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti, who has an impressive 44.1 million followers, shared a heartwarming collection of photos from her first wedding anniversary celebration with Raghav in the Maldives. In one serene shot, the couple can be seen relaxing on beach chairs by the sea, gazing at the sunset, with “Happy anniversary” elegantly written in the white sand.

Another captivating image features Parineeti in a stylish blue shirt and matching shorts, leaning affectionately against Raghav, who is also dressed casually in shorts and a shirt, as they pose with their backs to the camera.

Adding to the charm, a video captures the couple walking hand in hand along the beach, deep in conversation. Raghav also shared the same set of photos but included a delightful video of them cycling through the picturesque locales of the Maldives, perfectly encapsulating their joyful celebration.

In the caption, Parineeti wrote: “We had a quiet day yesterday, just the two of us..But we read every wish and message from you all and couldn’t be more grateful. Ragaii – I don’t know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you.I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband (thank god because…. me!), a straight up honest human being, the best son, brother in law & son in law. Your dedication and commitment to our Country inspires me SO much. I love you too too much.Why didn’t we meet sooner? Happy anniversary @raghavchadha88. We are ONE”.

Raghav also penned an adorable anniversary wish, which reads as: “A year already? It feels like just yesterday we were exchanging vows. I wish we’d met sooner. You’ve made every day so special, whether it’s the quiet moments at home or the big adventures around the world. You’ve been my rock, my support system, and my best friend through it all. Thank you for making this year so unforgettable. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us, Paru. Happy first anniversary, my love!”

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot September 24, 2023 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

It charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is streaming on Netflix.