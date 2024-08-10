Paris: Aman Sehrawat, after securing a historic bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling on his Olympic debut, wants the young Indian wrestlers to take inspiration from his medal and work hard in the game.

The 21-year-old grappler’s victory, a 13-5 triumph over Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz, brought India its first wrestling medal of the Games.

Aman entered the Olympics with dreams of gold, but his bronze medal win is no less significant. “I am very happy and I want to dedicate this medal to the country. I wanted to win gold but somehow was beaten in the semifinals but winning a medal on Olympic debut is special,” Aman told IANS.

“The journey which was started by Sushil bhai (Sushil Kumar) in the Olympics has continued for the country and will continue further too. I hope this medal will inspire the young generations back in the country who aspire to be Olympians. The wrestling culture in India is growing very rapidly and I believe one day we will be bringing as many medals in Olympics,” he added.

The Puerto Rican grappler took an early lead with a single-leg hold, putting Aman on the back foot. However, the young Indian wrestler remained unfazed, quickly regrouping and launching a series of attacks targeting Cruz’s shoulders to score points. Cruz momentarily regained the lead with a two-point move, but Aman’s relentless pursuit of victory saw him wrest back control of the match.

With just 37 seconds left on the clock, Aman showcased his technical superiority. He scored additional points, and as Cruz attempted a last-ditch move, Aman capitalized, sealing his victory and securing the bronze medal.

Reflecting on his journey, Aman expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the significance of his achievement. Yet, even as he celebrated, his thoughts turned to the future. “My next target will be to prepare for the 2028 Olympics and 2026 Asian Games,” he declared,