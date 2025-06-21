MANOJ KUMAR JENA, OP

Bhubaneswar: A steep hike in two-wheeler parking fees at Bhubaneswar railway station has triggered strong resentment among commuters, who termed the sudden move as arbitrary and unjustified.

Many bike owners, who had parked their vehicles during the Raja holidays, were shocked to discover the revised rates upon returning. The daily fee for two-wheelers shot up from Rs 12 to Rs 94, while bicycle charges increased from Rs 5 to Rs 24 overnight.

Monthly parking fees were also hiked significantly. Sources said the parking contract is renewed every three years. The new rates came into effect from June 13, following the handover of the parking space by the previous contractor, Maa Tarini Security Services.

As per the earlier tariff chart, the parking fee was Rs 6 (including GST) for motorcycles and Rs 3 for bicycles for a duration of up to 12 hours.

However, from June 13, parking tariffs saw a sharp hike after a new contractor, D&S Associates, took over management of the space.

According to the new rates, a motorcycle or scooter cycle user will pay Rs 47 and a cycle user will pay Rs 12 to park for 12-24 hours. Similarly, Rs 24 for beyond 24 hours for a cycle and Rs 94 for a motorcycle. The monthly charges have been fixed at Rs 177 for a cycle and Rs 885 for a motorcycle. “The hike is too steep. I used to park here every day, but these rates are unaffordable for common people. The government should reconsider and bring down the prices,” said a commuter. “As students, we don’t have any source of income. Our travel budget is very limited, and such high parking charges will seriously affect our expenses. The railway authorities and the government should look into this issue,” said a student.

A senior official of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said the parking facility at the railway station is meant exclusively for railway passengers. “In many cases, vehicles are left in the parking area for months by non-passengers, which limits availability for actual railway users. The revised rates are expected to discourage such misuse,” the official said.