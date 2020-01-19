Keonjhar: Even as campaigns and rallies are organized to raise awareness on traffic rules and road safety on the occasion of National Road Safety week, smooth traffic and safety concerns in Keonjhar town have not been ensured till date. Traffic problem has become acute due to mindless parking of vehicles in front of godowns.

At some places, an absence of certain facilities like signal lights point to safety of traffic operation. It has been a cause of concern for residents on a daily basis.

The number of vehicles has grown exponentially while arterial roads and lanes and by-lanes are found crammed with traffic snarls. This scene is routine in Babulala Colony lane, Mochibandhsahi lane, Ramram lane, lamented locals.

Loaded vehicles are found parking for hours at godowns meant for fish, potatoes, onion and clothes which have been blocking smooth flow of traffic.

Traffic came to a standstill Saturday on the main road for hours after a loaded truck broke down midway. Queues of vehicles were seen stranded with commuters having a harrowing time. With the intervention of police, the vehicle was shifted elsewhere and things became normal.

Locals observed that police should impose restrictions on movement of heavy vehicles in the town during day time.

The municipality authorities had earlier decided to restrict movement of heavy vehicles in the town, but it was not executed till date.

At a meeting of Ama Police Samiti, a decision was taken to prevent operation of heavy vehicles in lanes and by-lanes of the town.

Residents have expressed displeasure over the routine traffic jams in the town as they do not feel it safe to commute due to road chaos. Buses carrying school children get stuck for hours at times.

They have demanded that the godowns be shifted out of the town to the outskirts so as to ease traffic flow.

Somnath Jena, IIC of Keonjhar police station, said heavy vehicles and trucks have been barred from plying in the lanes and bylanes for convenience of the public.

He added that action will be taken against the violators.