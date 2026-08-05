New Delhi: A Parliamentary standing committee Wednesday demanded an apology from Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech being removed from Facebook.

In a letter to the secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, a director of the Lok Sabha secretariat said protection and immunity for Zuckerberg may be withdrawn if there is no apology in three days.

“The removal of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s video addressing students and Gen Z regarding examination controversies and strict actions against paper leaks from Facebook for 5-6 hours viewed very seriously by the Committee,” said letter signed by A Jyothirmayi.

The panel has also sought action from the Government of India against Google India head over investors losing more than Rs 48 lakh through fraud apps.

“The Committee, while discussing Hyderabad Cyber Police Action against the Google India Head as a co-accused along with the Cyber fraudsters after the complainants alleged that they lost more than Rs.48 lakhs by investing through fraud Apps, Committee desired that similar action be taken against Google India by the Government of India,” letter stated.