New Delhi: Parliament Wednesday accorded approval to The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 with the Rajya Sabha passing the measures.

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote.

The Bill will repeal the 76 redundant and obsolete laws. Lok Sabha cleared the legislation July 27 this year.

The bill proposes to repeal outdated laws like the Land Acquisition (Mines) Act, 1885 and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

The bill also seeks to repeal certain Appropriation Acts passed by Parliament in the recent past.