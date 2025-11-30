New Delhi: An all-party meeting convened in Delhi Sunday ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament saw opposition leaders raise a wide range of concerns, from electoral roll revisions and the recent Delhi blast to unemployment, inflation, federalism, and law and order in states.

The meeting, called by the government to ensure the smooth functioning of both Houses, took place a day before the Winter Session begins Monday.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said the opposition came with a united stance on priority issues that must be discussed during the session.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “We have raised numerous issues, including SIR, the Delhi blast, pollution, federal matters, labour courts and other concerns. There is unanimity among opposition parties that these key issues must be discussed. The onus of running Parliament rests squarely on the government, and if it is disrupted, the responsibility lies with them. And if you have power, it doesn’t mean you will trample all. We feel the government should at least reciprocate, and the opposition must be respected.”

BJD leader Sasmit Patra, representing his party on the instructions of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said his party will raise matters of pressing concern to Odisha.

“Inflation and unemployment are major concerns. Odisha deserves Special Category State Status. The law and order situation in Odisha is deteriorating, with rising crimes against women and children. In the recent Nuapada by-elections, we observed electoral irregularities…” He added that several issues impacting the state’s development will be brought to Parliament’s attention.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the government of undermining parliamentary norms by shortening the session and delaying its commencement.

“Under the leadership of the Union Home Minister, it seems efforts are being made to undermine India’s democracy and the dignity of its parliamentary traditions. The Winter Session is for only 19 days, of which discussions can take place on just 15 days. This may be the shortest Winter Session ever. Moreover, there has been a delay in convening this session, which gives the impression that the government itself wants to derail parliamentary proceedings,” he said.

Sunday’s customary all-party meeting is typically held before each session to build consensus, address concerns, and ensure the smooth passage of business. This session is expected to see the introduction of several new bills, with both ruling and opposition parties preparing to push their legislative priorities.

As the Winter Session opens on Monday, the government faces a united opposition demanding time-bound discussions on national security, electoral processes, economic challenges, and federal issues, setting the stage for an intense parliamentary season.

The Winter Session will run from December 2 to December 19, offering 15 sittings, which the opposition says is “unusually short”. Typically, Winter Sessions have around 20 sittings, and the reduced duration has prompted criticism that the government is limiting parliamentary debate and scrutiny.

