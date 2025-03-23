A parliamentary committee has urged the Indian government to strengthen measures against OTT platforms that evade restrictions on obscene and p*r*ographic content by altering programme names or changing IP addresses with the help of artificial intelligence.

In its Demands for Grants report for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the panel noted that the government had blocked 18 OTT platforms in March last year for hosting explicit content. According to the ministry, 19 websites, 10 mobile applications — seven on Google Play and three on the Apple App Store — and 57 associated social media accounts were also taken down.

Under Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, OTT platforms distributing content rated ‘A’ must implement access control measures to prevent children from viewing restricted material.

The panel sought clarity on whether content removed from these platforms remains accessible via social media or encrypted messaging apps like Telegram. It also questioned whether the existing legal framework is sufficient to address the issue or if stricter laws are needed.

Additionally, the committee advised the ministry to introduce deterrent punishments for repeat offenders. It also raised concerns over platforms attempting to bypass regulations by modifying content distribution methods, renaming shows, or using AI to manipulate access restrictions.

“The committee would like to know whether OTT platforms committing the same violations under different names or altered dissemination methods are being strictly dealt with,” the report stated.

Lawmakers further requested the ministry to outline the steps taken to curb adult content on digital, social, and electronic media, and to detail actions against persistent violators of content norms outlined in the Cinematography (Amendment) Act, 2023.

