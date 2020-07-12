Mumbai: Television heartthrob Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag Basu in the daily soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, has tested positive for COVID-19. The shoot of the show has been stalled and crew members who were in close contact with him have been asked to undergo COVID-19 tests.

June 27, Parth shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the Kasautii Zindagii Kay set on Instagram.

“Back to Shoot after 3 months. Back to normalcy ! #unlockindia,” he wrote in his caption. While he wore a striped suit, crew members in protective equipment could be seen in the background.

Parth, who flew to Hyderabad once domestic flight services resumed, returned to Mumbai to resume the shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay last month.

PNN/Agencies