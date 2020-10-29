Balasore: Amid COVID-19 restrictions, the three major political parties namely the BJD, the BJP and Congress have intensified their campaigning here for the by-poll November 3. The three have set their eyes on women voters and are leaving no stone unturned to appeal to that voter base, a report said.

All the three parties are trying to woo members of women SHGs for their candidates. Women voters are allegedly being motivated in various ways by the parties.

The BJD has stepped up its campaign in full force by roping in several ministers and frontline leaders, even though it is said that difference of opinion between former MLA Jiban Pradip Das and former MP Rabindra Jena has remained unresolved.

The ruling party has deployed efficient leaders and assigned responsibility of convincing voters to them in 26 and 31 wards under the Sadar Assembly constituency so as to ensure win of its candidate Swaroop Das.

The BJP has not fallen behind in the campaign. Many of its senior leaders like Union Ministers Pratap Sarangi and Dharmendra Pradhan, KV Singhdeo, national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi and many state leaders have been campaigning for party candidate Manas Dutta.

Meanwhile, the BJP has alleged that people are being given threats during campaigns. A delegation of the BJP has submitted a memorandum to the Balasore SP, seeking to ensure a free and fair by-poll in the Sadar Assembly segment November 3.

“All have equal rights in a democracy. People have every right to raise their issues with the elected representatives. But people are being threatened instead of their problems being addressed. This is against the norms of a healthy democracy,” lamented senior BJP leader Pradipta Nayak.

Nayak was indirectly pointing out an incident that took place during the campaign Tuesday at Srikona panchayat, sources said.

He alleged that people of Srikona panchayat had apprised Culture and Tourism minister Jyotiprakash Panigrahi of various basic problems of their village at Banachhak during the campaign. They demanded overall development of the area. It was alleged that the minister was uncomfortable with a barge of questions from the villagers.

Later, a local leader of the ruling party along with 30 people rushed to the village and threatened people who raised local issues with the minister, sources added. It was alleged that the mob took two villagers with them.

Nayak said that such an act was committed on the instruction of the minister and it is highly condemnable. “This act is open violation of election code of conduct and condemnable,” he added.

BJD leaders conducted meetings at Patrapada, Srilona, Chandipur and various wards of the municipality.

Labour Minister Sushant Singh, Culture Minister Jyotiprakash Panigrahi, Zilla Parishad president Nibenduiata Mohanty, block chairperson Narayan Pradhan, former MLA Muktikant Mandal, former MP Rabindra Jena and MLA Saroj Behera took part in marathon campaigns for the party candidate.

Congress leaders are also trying their best to curry favours of people for its party candidate Mamata Kundu.

PNN