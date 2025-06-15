Bhubaneswar: At least seven people have been injured after a passenger bus, in which they were travelling, overturned on the National Highway (NH) 16 in Odisha’s Khurda district Sunday afternoon, police said.

The bus was traveling from Bhubaneswar to Aska in Ganjam district with more than 40 passengers when it overturned near Pitapalli, they said.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the bus and it overturned on the road. With the help of the locals, the injured passengers were rushed to Khurda district headquarters hospital for treatment.

So far, no person has died in the accident, and an investigation has been started into it, the police added.

