Bhubaneswar: A 57-year-old passenger of the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express died Wednesday after falling ill in the moving train, officials said.

The passenger, identified as H Bhowmik (57), fell ill while the train was travelling from Howrah to Puri around 12.30 pm, and he was rushed to a private hospital from Bhubaneswar railway station in an ambulance, they said.

Personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Bhubaneswar accompanied Bhowmik while he was being taken to the hospital.

He was, however, declared dead by doctors in the hospital, the officials said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

