Lahore: Eight coaches of a Lahore-bound train derailed in southern Pakistan Sunday, killing one passenger and injuring 40 others, according to media reports.

The 15-Up Karachi Express was en route to Lahore from Karachi when it met the accident between the Rohri and Sangi stations in southern Sindh province.

Eight coaches of the train got derailed. The rescuers are busy in relief activities, aided by the local people. Several people are still trapped inside the ill-fated train, Geo News reported.

The train accident, in which one woman was killed and 40 others were injured, has delayed Karachi-Lahore trains by three to 10 hours, the report quoted railway authorities as saying.

The railway authorities said the deceased passenger was travelling from Karachi to Sahiwal. Her family has been provided a compensation of Rs 1 million by the railway authorities while the injured will be given between Rs 100,000-500,000, it said.

As most of the passengers were asleep, the accident created panic among them. Rescue work was started by passengers on a self-help basis. However, soon Edhi ambulances arrived and shifted the injured to the taluka hospital Rohri and civil hospital Sukkur, the Dawn newspaper reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment. The IG Railways said the accident will be investigated to ascertain the cause of the derailment.

PTI