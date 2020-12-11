Adelaide: Australia’s top pacer Pat Cummins said Friday that matches in the Test series against India could get ‘a little fiery’. He reflected that the rivalry will be ‘intense’ and much more than seen in the limited overs series. Pat Cummins said that both sides will go all out to win the series. The big-ticket four-match series begins with a Day/Night game in Adelaide from December 17.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if with the players getting baked in the sun a couple of more hours each day, the Test matches get a little fiery,” Cummins said during a virtual press conference. “I think it’s (the tour) been quite friendly in terms of banter. You see a lot of smiling faces around. That said, you see a lot of quick bowling out there, lots of batters taking the game on,” said Cummins.

“So, I won’t say that the actual match play has been overly friendly, it’s been really competitive and hard. How we play the game reflects who we are as people. For the most part, the Aussie team is a pretty relaxed bunch, we like a bit of a laugh. However we are very competitive also,” Cummins said.

One of the world’s best fast bowlers, Cummins is looking forward to the challenge of bowling to Indian captain Virat Kohli. “I’m happy I don’t have to bowl to Steve smith. I saw Kane Williamson’s double hundred last week. So, I’m pretty glad I’m not playing there (in New Zealand) as well,” Cummins said with a laugh.

“I think when you are in the moment, you try and maybe lift (the rivalry with the opposition batsman) a little bit. You sense it at the wicket when someone walks out there. The same is with Kohli, I would like to face the challenge,” the pacer added.

Cummins is being touted as a future Australia skipper. He said he doesn’t see any problem with a bowler captaining a team.

“I feel out of all formats, Tests are the easiest for a bowler to captain. You are busy and you got to be out there… putting a lot of effort into your bowling. That said, there’s a bit of time that’s afforded to you in Tests, the game moves at a slightly softer pace. I know there haven’t been too many bowling captains but I don’t understand why it has to be a batter…” pointed out Cummins.

Cummins is expecting ‘a bit of pace and bounce’ from the wickets when his side take on India.

“First of all, just a fair balance between bat and ball is required. I don’t think a Test match where a team get 600 runs is good viewing. So hopefully a really fair contest is what is required,” Cummins stated.

“Obviously here in Australia we want conditions that reflect Australia. I think the best Test matches here have been when it’s (pitch) got a bit of pace and bounce,” he added.

Cummins was specifically asked whether the Aussie quicks had made any plan for India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara. The latter had been Australia’s nemesis when the Indians visited Down Under last time.

“To be honest, we haven’t really spoken yet. We’ve only got into the camp a couple of days. So I am sure we will sit down and have couple of meetings. Like we do in most training sessions, as bowlers we talk with each other and come out with some plans,” informed Cummins.

“I’ll concentrate on what I do well as a bowler and same for other guys. Of course you might tweak your plans, slightly for a certain batter. Hopefully couple of years on, we are all little-bit better equipped as bowlers and see what happens,” the pacer added.

Cummins played his last Test against New Zealand in January earlier this year, but he said that has been playing other formats regularly. “… Played 20 (matches) or so in last couple of months. So I feel like I am used to playing a game, its slight tweaks as we move into longer form of cricket,” he signed off.