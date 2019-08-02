It’s the month of Shravan, and it’s time once again for thousands of ‘Bol Bam’ devotees or kanwariyas to start thronging Shiva temples across Odisha. Saffron-clad devotees, young and old, men and women, walk barefoot for miles, chanting “Bol Bam! Bol Bam!” and carrying water from rivers to pour on the Shivalinga.

It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva during the month of Shravan is especially auspicious. All through the month, special prayers and rituals are performed every day at Shiva temples across the state.

Odisha is home to more than a thousand Shiva temples. Every Shiva temple has its own history. One of the most important temples is the Akhandaleswar Temple at Prataprudrapur in Khurdha. The ancient temple dedicated to Shiva and Shakti has gained prominence over the years because of the large number of devotees it attracts during the month of Shravan.

Situated on the bank of river Prachi, the temple is around 15 kilometres from Hanspal and 45 kilometres from Konark. One of its prime attractions is the architecture. Much like the Konark Temple, Akhandaleswar Temple too is made of Khondalite stone.

Legend has it that the huge pond located next to the temple is owned by Lord Akhandaleswar. Besides, there are many interesting stories about Akhandaleswar temple which also make it a prime tourist attraction. Shiva and Shakti are seen in the Hiranyagarbha style in the temple. Hiranyagarbha has been described as the “golden foetus” or “golden womb” in Rig Veda and is believed to be the source of the creation of the universe.

Prachi is one of the major tributaries of Mahanadi. People from the village say that it is the only river whose name can be found in most of the religious scriptures of the state. “There are a large number of old and dilapidated Shiva and Vishnu temples that can be found on the banks of Prachi. Vaishnavite and Shaivaite cultures merged on its banks,” says Niranjan Pradhan, a devotee and regular visitor to the temple.

The Akhandaleswar temple was erected by King Narasinha Deva of East Ganga Dynasty between 1238 and 1264 AD. He also constructed the famous Sun Temple at Konark. There is a stark resemblance between the sculptures at Akhandaleswar Temple and those at the Sun Temple. The walls of the temples are adorned by intricate carvings that include celestial and human musicians, dancers, romantic couples and myriad scenes of courtly life.

It is believed that the stones used in the temple were transported along the Prachi river from the remote corners of the state. The locals would often cross the river in search of livelihood. The story goes that once a milkman’s cow had strayed. He started looking for the cow and found that it was standing at a spot and moved away after a few minutes. Intrigued, the milkman took a crowbar and started digging at the spot, which, to his surprise, turned red.

The news spread like wildfire and reached the ears of the king. The king asked his men to investigate and on digging further, they found a Shivalinga with a hole on its top from where blood was oozing out. On hearing about this unnatural incident, the king ordered a temple to be made immediately and appointed a priest.

Biswanath Panda, one of the senior priests of the temple, says, “One can still find the hole on top of the linga, which is proof of the legend. Everyone in this village along with people from neighbouring villages worship Lord Shiva every day. Thousands come here every year to offer water to Lord Shiva during the holy month of Shravan. The stones that were left over after the construction of the Sun Temple were used here. It is said that after the completion of the Sun Temple, the king commissioned a few temples on the banks of Prachi. This is one of those temples. Several researchers come to learn about the reasons for the similarity between these two temples but for devotees, the legend still holds more significance. One of the walls of the temple has inscriptions in some ancient script that still remains undeciphered.”

The temple is managed by a committee constituted of the villagers. Besides the main temple, there are other smaller temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman and the Trinity of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

“The priests of the temple hold hereditary status and live in their houses next to the temple. Their ancestors were allotted land by the king to build houses. Inside the temple, the place where the linga rests is filled with water throughout the year, the source being a natural underground fountain,” says Biswanath.

Legends

According to Hindu mythology, during Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the ocean, along with innumerable gems and jewels emerged the poison Halahal which could destroy everything. While the gods and demons were wondering what to do, Lord Shiva came to the rescue and stored this poison in his throat.

The poison was so strong that Lord Shiva had to wear a crescent moon on his head and all the gods started offering him holy water from the Ganges, so that the poison would get diluted.

It is also believed that Lord Indra caused heavy rain to reduce the temperature. This is how the practice of pouring water on Lord Shiva in the month of Shravan is believed to have originated. This tradition has been continuing for thousands of years.

Legend also has it that Rama carried Gangajal from Sultanpur in a kawdi (earthen pot) and offered it to Lord Shiva. For this, he walked 109 kilometres in a grand procession during the holy month of Shravan.

According to the Puranas, Ravana too fetched water from the Ganges and offered it to Lord Shiva.

The sage Parashuram, a devotee of Lord Shiva, worshipped him regularly with water from the holy Ganges.

Mythological significance

The Shravan month derives its name from the word “nakshatra.” It is believed that at any time during the month of Shravan or on Poornima (full moon day), the stars (nakshatra) rule the skies.

The month of Shravan is important for the Indian sub-continent, as it marks the arrival of the South-West monsoon. For many Hindus, Shravan is a month for fasting. According to Hindu belief, those who fast on Mondays are blessed with happiness and all their desires are fulfilled. Some fast for long life, some for a happy married life, and some for happiness and prosperity of children.

It is also believed that Monday fasts by unmarried women in the month of Shravan will get them a handsome and good husband, while good health is assured for husbands of those who are married.

According to another legend, Devi Sati sacrificed her life in the month of Shravan, and before dying swore that she would marry Shiva in every succeeding life. Devi Sati was reborn as Parvati. Devotees believe that Parvati observed fast for the entire month of Shravan and Lord Shiva was impressed and married her.

Significance of Bol Bam

Bol Bam Yatra is a spiritual journey where men and women walk barefoot for days, away from routine stress with a positive intent in mind. Pilgrimages such as these purify the mind and the continuous chanting of ‘Bol Bam’ is believed to relax the mind and body.

The word ‘Bol’ means ‘Say’ while ‘Bam’ is a short name for Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh.

‘Bol Bam’ is said to be an efficacious mantra. When it is chanted on the way to a temple, it generates energy and enthusiasm among the kanwarias and gives them the strength to carry on walking a long distance.

SOYONG, OP