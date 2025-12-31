Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to organise Patha Utsav from January 4, official sources said Tuesday.

As part of the promotional activities, a publicity vehicle was flagged off Tuesday. According to BMC, the first Patha Utsav of 2025–26 will be held January 4, from 6:30 am, between the Master Canteen and the Ram Mandir.

On January 4, audiences will groove to popular songs by Antara Chakraborty and enjoy rib-tickling comedy by Papu Pom Pom.

In addition, a wide range of activities such as yoga, zumba, rangoli, skating, painting, traditional dance and music performances will keep visitors entertained.

A special attraction will be the ‘Bhubaneswar Got Talent’ open stage, designed to showcase hidden talents among the public.

Participants can perform dance, singing, mono-acting, mimicry, and more. The platform is open to men and women of all age groups.

The festival will also feature a food market, allowing visitors to relish a variety of delicacies while enjoying the winter morning atmosphere.

Special activities such as rangoli, painting, face painting, kids’ kingdom, and games have been arranged for women and children.

Several new attractions have been added this year, and organisers expect thousands of citizens to participate every Sunday morning.

The event will run from 6:30 am to 9:30 am, promising a refreshing and joyful experience for all.