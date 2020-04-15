New Delhi: A shocking incident of assault on doctors on duty has raised the question on the security of healthcare workers amid the ongoing pandemic situation in the country.

The incident took place Tuesday in the surgical block-5A at 5:20 p.m. according to the letter that was written by Dr Parv Mittal, President of Resident Doctors Association of the hospital.

In the letter, addressed to the Medical Director of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital J.C. Passey, Dr Mittal alleged that lapses in security management were observed and safety of on duty doctors was compromised.

The Director of the hospital Dr. Passey said, “I am currently holding the meeting on the same issue and will get back to the media with details shortly.”

According to the letter, a patient started hurling verbal abuses and passed vulgar comments on a female resident doctor on duty. When objected upon by the accompanying doctor, the patient gathered a large number of other patients admitted in the ward and started threatening the doctors and staff on duty. The health care workers had to rush to the duty room and hide inside while all the time the patient with the mob tried to break open the door.

The RDA has alleged that the incident revealed lapses of security at various levels and negligence at several steps. The association said that they called floor incharges, CMO and on duty security officer several times but no one came. “The security guard and the police officer posted at the surgical block did not respond even after seeing and hearing the security alarm at the fifth floor,” said the letter.

The RDA also alleged that the marshals and guards refused to enter the ward as they did not have PPEs supplied to them.

The association has demanded institutional FIR to be filed immediately against the accused patient, urgent deployment of armed policemen at all the COVID-19 wards, action against the security officer. The association has also demanded letter of explanation and disciplinary action against floor incharges faculty and the CMO.

