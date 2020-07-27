Jharsuguda: The medicine ward, registration counter and OPD in Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital (DHH) have been shut after a patient undergoing treatment at the hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Jagdish Chandra Barik informed that the medicine ward, registration counter and OPD of the DHH would remain closed for three days.

The patient has meanwhile been shifted to the district COVID-19 hospital.

As per the information available, a resident of Jharsuguda district’s Beheramal area had been suffering from cold and fever. His swab samples were therefore collected and sent for test July 23 on suspicion of him contracting the virus.

As his fever did not relent, he was admitted to the DHH with his swab samples’ test report awaited.

It was when his report came out to be positive for COVID-19, the health department swung into action and started searching for the man. They traced him to the DHH. He was immediately shifted to the district COVID-19 hospital.

The DHH authorities said steps would be taken to get the contact sections sanitised during these three days.

