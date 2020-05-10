Berhampur: A doctor in Berhampur based MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCG-MCH) in Ganjam district was injured after he was allegedly attacked by the relative of a patient Sunday.

According to a source, a person admitted his pregnant wife to MKCG-MCH Sunday morning as she was undergoing labour pain. After filling up necessary formalities at the hospital, he wanted to meet his wife in the labour ward.

The man had an altercation with the gynaecologist who was attending to his wife after the latter barred the man from seeing his wife. In a fit of rage, the accused bit the ear of the gynaecologist.

The incident sparked tension among other doctors as well as patients and their attendants raising question over safety of medicos on hospital premises.

PNN